It's not the thought of being trussed up in sparkles or an inability to dance that puts Morgan off. It's the lack of booze.

“I can only dance – it’s like my singing – I can only do it when I’m drunk,” Morgan admitted, referring to a night in Barbados when he was offered a recording contract after a “fat corporate American guy” saw him belt out Live and Let Die in the manner of Axl Rose. Morgan was stripped to the waist and wearing a bandanna, having had half a bottle of Jack Daniels. It was a “rousing performance”, apparently. He’s pretty sure there’s no video evidence: "I bloody hope not!". More’s the pity.

“I can't do it sober. You’ve got to be sober on these shows, they won’t let you do it drunk."

In fact, if he were to take part after a couple of drinks, Morgan admitted: "It would be train wreck... but it would be fantastic."

A spokesperson for the BBC declined to comment on speculation that Morgan had been offered a slot on the show - "We do not comment on speculation" - and we now know the first confirmed celebrity will be announced this Monday.

