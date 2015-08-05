Piers Morgan is reality-show hot property: “Strictly came in big for me this year”
From I’m a Celeb to Dancing with the Stars and Strictly, show bosses are eager to land Morgan as a contestant, but there’s more chance he’ll be President of the US, apparently
Strictly Come Dancing, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Dancing with the Stars… you name it, Piers Morgan has had the offer to appear on it. But, according to the broadcaster, it’s more likely he’ll take up residence in the Oval Office than tackle the ballroom or bush tucker. “There is literally more chance of me being elected the new President of the United States of America than ever being seen eating bugs for the delectation of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly,” Morgan, 50, laughed to RadioTimes.com, admitting he’s turned down the ITV jungle series in the past.
“I get offered more money for the dance shows, funnily enough,” he added. “Strictly came in big for me this year and Dancing with the Stars in America. But there’s literally not enough money on God’s earth to persuade me to dance,” he continued.
It's not the thought of being trussed up in sparkles or an inability to dance that puts Morgan off. It's the lack of booze.
“I can only dance – it’s like my singing – I can only do it when I’m drunk,” Morgan admitted, referring to a night in Barbados when he was offered a recording contract after a “fat corporate American guy” saw him belt out Live and Let Die in the manner of Axl Rose. Morgan was stripped to the waist and wearing a bandanna, having had half a bottle of Jack Daniels. It was a “rousing performance”, apparently. He’s pretty sure there’s no video evidence: "I bloody hope not!". More’s the pity.
“I can't do it sober. You’ve got to be sober on these shows, they won’t let you do it drunk."
In fact, if he were to take part after a couple of drinks, Morgan admitted: "It would be train wreck... but it would be fantastic."
A spokesperson for the BBC declined to comment on speculation that Morgan had been offered a slot on the show - "We do not comment on speculation" - and we now know the first confirmed celebrity will be announced this Monday.
Piers Morgan's Life Stories returns to ITV this Autumn