Peter Andre finally danced to Mysterious Girl on Strictly Come Dancing
Peter might have been voted out during Sunday's results show, but our dreams have still (almost) come true...
When we heard that Peter Andre was doing Strictly Come Dancing we were more than a little excited. Our minds instantly jumped to those oiled-up abs, those curtains and the catchy pop tune that was stuck in our head throughout all of 1996. We're talking about the chart-topping sensation that is Mysterious Girl, of course.
And then our dreams were dashed, when it was confirmed that Peter would not be performing a raunchy Rumba or jazzy Jive to his hit single. “It 100% will not be Mysterious Girl," our Strictly source told us. "The celebrities never dance to their own songs. It’s never been done."
But we're optimistic, hopeful chaps. We still though that maybe, just maybe, Strictly bosses would change their minds. There's a first time for everything, right?
Wrong. Peter Andre, former bookies' favourite to win, was voted out of the competition during this Sunday's Results Show. He'd made it to week 10 by barely unbuttoning his shirt, let alone submerging himself waist deep in a pond and gyrating beneath a waterfall.
We thought it was all over, until, in the opening seconds of last night's It Takes Two, our dreams (almost) came true.
To cheer up Peter, who was there to discuss his final performance, fan favourite Jay McGuiness danced to the reggae hit – compete with prosthetic six pack – before Peter himself jumped up to join in, alongside professionals Aliona and Janette.
It was all too brief but it happened, people. It happened.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC1. It Takes Two is on weeknights at 6:30pm on BBC2.