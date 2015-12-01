But we're optimistic, hopeful chaps. We still though that maybe, just maybe, Strictly bosses would change their minds. There's a first time for everything, right?

Wrong. Peter Andre, former bookies' favourite to win, was voted out of the competition during this Sunday's Results Show. He'd made it to week 10 by barely unbuttoning his shirt, let alone submerging himself waist deep in a pond and gyrating beneath a waterfall.

We thought it was all over, until, in the opening seconds of last night's It Takes Two, our dreams (almost) came true.

More like this

To cheer up Peter, who was there to discuss his final performance, fan favourite Jay McGuiness danced to the reggae hit – compete with prosthetic six pack – before Peter himself jumped up to join in, alongside professionals Aliona and Janette.

It was all too brief but it happened, people. It happened.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC1. It Takes Two is on weeknights at 6:30pm on BBC2.