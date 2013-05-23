Paul Hollywood on American co-star Marcela Valladolid: “her tastebuds are exceptional”
Paul Hollywood has been tightlipped about his alleged affair with Marcela Valladolid, his co-judge on the US version of The Great British Bake Off. Yet he was rather more forthcoming upon his return from America...
“Marcela was brilliant,” the Bake Off judge enthused, when RadioTimes.com innocently asked if he had hit it off with his comely co-star. “She trained in Paris in pastry, although she comes from the Mexican style [of cooking] so she's very into her flavours. Her tastebuds are exceptional.”
So he didn’t miss Mary Berry? “By the end she sounded just like Mary, so they all slip into that role in the end! She was superb, better than I thought she'd be – because how can you compare with Mary, you know?
“But no, very, very good – slipped into the role extremely well.”
Valladolid – who is 13 years younger then Hollywood – has apparently reciprocated the compliment, calling Hollywood “a handsome devil”.
Last Friday Hollywood, 47, confirmed he had separated from his wife of 15 years, Alexandra, 49, with whom he has a son. Yesterday it emerged that Valladolid has also split from her spouse, Mexican politician Fausto Gallardo.
The pair was reunited this week to promote the show, which has been re-titled The Great American Baking Competition and airs next Wednesday on CBS. Currently there are no plans to broadcast it on British television.