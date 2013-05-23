“Marcela was brilliant,” the Bake Off judge enthused, when RadioTimes.com innocently asked if he had hit it off with his comely co-star. “She trained in Paris in pastry, although she comes from the Mexican style [of cooking] so she's very into her flavours. Her tastebuds are exceptional.”

Advertisement

So he didn’t miss Mary Berry? “By the end she sounded just like Mary, so they all slip into that role in the end! She was superb, better than I thought she'd be – because how can you compare with Mary, you know?