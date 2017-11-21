A year later, and after a successful first series on Channel 4, those accusations clearly still rankle.

“I stayed with Bake Off. The girls abandoned it. But I was the one put under siege," says Hollywood in an interview in the new issue of Radio Times.

"I became the most hated man in the country! It’s not fun for someone that doesn’t like being in the limelight. I didn’t set out to be on the telly, I set out to be a good baker. And I didn’t want this...”

More like this

Hollywood also talks about comparisons with Simon Cowell – "I'm much stronger than him" – and that Twitter gaffe from co-judge Prue Leith...

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Paul Hollywood in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday