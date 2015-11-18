In anticipation of his musical moment, Murs has been delving into the X Factor vault to find clips of previous appearances. Here's a peek at some of his cheeky moves from the 2009 series, which saw him finish as runner-up to Joe McElderry:

So next weekend I'm be back on @TheXFactor singing NEW single KISS ME ?? 2009 was the 1st time.... Crazyyyyyy!!! pic.twitter.com/x9W7QQY3rD — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 16, 2015

And here he is just one year later, returning as a celebrity guest:

#throwback 2010 Thinking of me @TheXFactor performance..first time back after show finished! Can't wait for Sunday? pic.twitter.com/h2J6m8qYJN — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 17, 2015

He'll then return to deliver the night's result alongside Caroline Flack in which he absolutely, definitely, won't under any circumstances announce someone's going home when it is actually Deadlock.

More like this

Former The Wanted singer Nathan Sykes will also perform.

Advertisement

See The X Factor this Saturday and Sunday from 8:00pm on ITV