In the aftermath of Jonny leaving the villa, Theo made snarky remarks about Tyla. He said that if she cared about him that much, she would have left too. It prompted Tyla to shed more tears over the whole situation and wonder why she was voted one of the least popular islanders.

Chris being the nice guy that he is went to comfort Tyla, but it's a decision that left Olivia fuming - especially as she was voted one of the least popular in the villa too. Oops.

In the Beach Hut, Olivia says:

"I’m a bit gutted to be in the bottom four, and it’s like he just ran straight past me to go and comfort Tyla. I feel like he is a nice person and he does do that stuff because he’s nice. As much as I like him, tonight has put it in perspective for me. I feel like the longer I try and battle with him to get him to be considerate, to get him to be empathetic, it’s bringing out an ugly side to me."

After opening up to the other islanders, Kem throws in his advice that he doesn't think Chris and Olivia are compatible, although maybe this is because he wants Chris all to himself?

Anyway, Olivia then says that she wants to enjoy her time in the villa and that she doesn't want "to to spend it coming across as a nag while he comes across as this loveable joker which he is." She goes to speak to Chris in the garden:

Olivia: “I feel like we should sack this off now because I don’t think it’s going to work for you, it’s definitely, definitely not working for me. I knew that what’s happened over the last couple of days would put me in a vulnerable position.” Chris: “You’re sacking us off because you were in the bottom four?” Olivia: “I’m sorry but I think it’s best for both of us, and don’t cry again because that’s the whole reason we’re in this situation.”

Oh, Chris. You're too good for this world.

In the Beach Hut, he reflects on the whole sorry mess:

“She doesn’t think the public like her and she wants me to do the best I can I for myself. Honestly, at times I don’t understand how her head works but I’ve got to lift myself from this one and move on and take each day as it comes because now, I haven’t got a clue what I’m doing."

As usual when it comes to break-ups between Olivia and Chris, it doest last long when Olivia goes to try and cuddle up to him on the sofa, although when he doesn't return her affection she goes into the kitchen to talk to Jamie.

“Some of the stuff Chris does rubs me up the wrong way. He isn’t a bad guy, I’m besotted by him but some of the things he does, I don’t understand why he does them. It’s bringing out an ugly, naggy side of my personality."

After she seeks some sage advice from Jamie and Camilla, Chris then later on asks Jamie's advice about Olivia. Chris tells Jamie:

“After what she said to me, I think it’s the most spiteful thing anyone has ever done and I don’t want to entertain what she has just done, I’m so done with it.”

But Jamie wants him to give her another chance, saying that if he were to give her another go he reckons "she will be a bit different". This is Liv we're talking about, Jamie...

Anyway, later on the terrace, Chris and Olivia try to talk again - but the whole thing escalates into a huge argument with Olivia storming off. Where have we seen this before?!

Just as well Muggy Mike definitely won't be coming back into the villa, eh?

Something tells us this drama is far from over.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2