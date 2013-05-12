What can’t you miss?

MasterChef, my husband and I watch a lot of cookery programmes. I love Heston Blumenthal. I took my husband to his restaurant, Dinner, in London and I swear my mouth instantly watered.

What will TV be like in 30 years?

More like this

There’s a fear actors will become null and void because it’ll all be CGI but I don’t think viewers will stand for that. I’m also not a fan of HD. You can see all the actors’ pores.

What will stand the test of time?

MasterChef! Gregg Wallace will have reached gigantic proportions by then.

Who should win RT’s Audience Award?

Advertisement

I love the Bake Off – Paul Hollywood is a bit of a dish – but it might have to be the Olympics Opening Ceremony. I found the whole thing so moving.