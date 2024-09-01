Over the course of 11 episodes, the boys will compete in a series of challenges that have been designed to rectify their ways and battle it out to become the most improved boyfriend.

Speaking of the boys in the cast and what they get up to, Olivia described their antics as "brazen".

In a Q&A with press including RadioTimes.com, Attwood added: "We're still searching for the audacity. Where do men get it?"

More like this

But as Olivia describes throughout the series, the boys aren't bad people, just simply bad boyfriends.

"I really wanted to dislike them," she admitted. "But I think the key thing about the boys is that they are naughty and they are crossing the line, but they are likeable, and they're not awful human beings."

Filled with tough love, humour and lots of mischief to go around, just who are the couples thrown into the midst of this brand new series?

Read on to find out more about the cast of Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends.

Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends cast

Anya and Bayley

Carly and Tom J

Ryan and Sapphia

Lana and Tom T

Ruben and Liily

Jordi and Sam

Viktor and Maria

Anna and Eli

Anya and Bayley

Anya and Bayley. ITV

Ages: 28 and 26

From: Surrey

Occupations: Salon owner and Operations manager

Anya and Bayley may be two faces you already recognised, with the pair having appeared on Ex on the Beach and Love Island respectively.

Anya decided to put Bayley forward for the programme as he was already "on his last chance and something needed to change".

"He needed to realise that he was in the wrong sometimes," she explained. "He needed to take accountability for his actions and realise what he had put me through."

Asked how he felt when he learned the true purpose of the show, Bayley admitted he wanted a hole to swallow him up!

He continued: "From the antics that happened on the first night out, I thought there would be a few twists - but I did not expect them to put our girlfriends on the night out. I was in shock. Anya wouldn't even look me in the eyes, so I knew I was in trouble!"

Carly and Tom J

Carly and Tom. ITV.

Ages: 23 and 25

From: Rotherham and Barnsley

Occupations: Content creator and Bricklayer/labourer

Carly admitted she felt that she and Tom needed to "push past" their boundaries, and Bad Boyfriends was the "perfect opportunity" to do just that!

Carly added: "I said to Tom before we did it, 'Would you ever consider therapy?' and then this popped up. Sometimes you need a third person to listen to your conversations, and this gave us that opportunity."

Tom is "buzzing" for viewers to see how the series plays out, and teased: "I think it will be good for couples to watch it because they can maybe relate to it and learn from it."

Ryan and Sapphia

Ryan and Sapphia. ITV

Ages: 29 and 30

From: North West London and West London

Occupations: Music producer and Financial recruitment

After becoming engaged, Sapphia knew there were "lots of things" Ryan needed to "sort out" before they tie the knot, and that was one of the main reasons she chose to put him forward for the programme.

She elaborated: "We live together, he doesn't help with the housework. I don't think he realises that bills need to be paid - he just goes off vibes and enjoys his life. He's a massive flirt, and that needs to stop before we get married."

When he found out what show he was really on, Ryan was "surprised". "I was smiling and laughing, but that is something I do when I'm nervous," he said.

"I'm an engaged man and I didn't feel like there was anything particularly wrong in our relationship."

Lana and Tom T

Lana and Tom. ITV

Ages: 23 and 25

From: Bromley

Occupations: Merchandiser and Roofer

Lana chose to put Tom up for Bad Boyfriends because she felt like she was "another mother to him".

She explained: "Me and his mum are done having to pick up his boxers. I am done with making breakfast, lunch and dinner every time I see him. I would love him to make me a roast dinner and not have to help!"

As for Tom, he was accepting there were certain things he needed to work on during his appearance on the show.

Asked how he felt when he learned the true purpose of the show, Tom said: "I'll be real, I am a very good boyfriend, but I understand that there were things I needed to improve on.

"I took it with a pinch of salt. My first reaction was that I was definitely shocked. I had so much fun."

Ruben and Liily

Ruben and Liily. ITV

Ages: 27 and 26

From: Dublin and Brazil, but Liily now lives in Dublin

Occupations: Car salesman and Student

Admitting that Ruben wasn't a terrible boyfriend, Liily felt they "had a lot to work on".

She explained: "I thought we had one issues going in - Ruben being flirty - but it turns out the real issue was communication."

Ruben felt great about being on the TV show until he found out what it was really about, admitting it was "a bit of a hard adjustment".

"After everything, it was really helpful and I'm really happy to have been a part of it," he said. "I'm grateful I had the chance to go through the experience."

Jordi and Sam

Jordi and Sam. ITV

Ages: 28 and 31

From: Manchester

Occupations: Gym brand owner and Roofer

Jordi put Sam forward for the show as a "last resort". Admitting they had "tried everything", Jordi explained that the couple had "so many issues hat needed to be solved before taking the next step".

"[It was] the last resort to see what happens and hopefully make our relationship better."

Speaking of the series, viewers can expect "a lot drama, excitement and romance", according to Sam. "It's going to be very unexpected."

Viktor and Maria

Viktor and Maria. ITV

Ages: 27 and 23

From: Essex, with Viktor originally from Bulgaria

Occupations: Music teacher and Influencer marketing manager

After being together for six years, Maria wants to put a ring on it - yet it hasn't arrived, hence why she decided to put Viktor forward.

"We've been together for six years, and within two years he gave me a promise ring," Maria explained.

"Four years later, there is still no [engagement] ring. Every time I would ask what's happening, he would come up with excuses.

"It's time for no more excuses and time to get the answer I've been wanting - do you actually want to marry me? Or are you a commitment-phobe?

"I really wanted to put Viktor in that situation so he knows actually why he's here."

Viktor admitted he was "very surprised" when he learned the real reason he was on the show.

"I had a lot of questions," he said. "But it was a pleasant surprise to see my girlfriend - I was happy to see her."

Anna and Eli

Anna and Eli. ITV

Ages: 24 and 43

From: Leeds

Occupations: Sales manager and CEO of a supercar dealership

Anna and Eli seemingly have a good relationship - however, after facing warnings from other women about Eli's past, Anna is growing trust issues with her partner.

"I put Eli forward because he constantly says the wrong thing and puts his foot in it," Anna explained.

"His social media etiquette isn't the best with Instagram DMs, liking, watching videos and even sending me videos of other girls."

While being excited about being part of the series, Eli admitted he also feels "apprehensive".

"I've never been on TV like this before, I haven't been in the spotlight, so it's a very new experience.

"I went for the opportunity, though, and I'm glad I did it. I like to try new things and I threw myself into it wholeheartedly."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends starts on Sunday 1st September at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.