The series set at the Nest Seekers International brokerage company is described by Netflix as a "bird’s eye view into the day-to-day life of the Hamptons' youngest and most exclusive group of real estate agents, documenting their private lives and posh coastline listings".

As one broker says in the trailer: "After seven years of killing the New York City real estate market, [I thought] why not just kill it out here?"

With 2,500 real estate agents working in the the Hamptons market, however, earning a listing is fierce competition.

The properties on display in the trailer match Selling Sunset for luxury and ostentation and the series is "not without personal drama between agents", very much an echo of its Los Angeles counterpart.

The rivalry between the brokers is clear from one exchange in the trailer. "You're so phoney," complains one.

He shoots back: "If you want a friend, buy a dog."

Million Dollar Beach House focuses on five brokers and they hustle to buy and sell properties for their clients in the premium three-month period between Memorial Day and Labour Day (July-September). It's a high stakes game. As we learn from the trailer, "In a perfect world, [the brokers] will break $1 million a year in commission."

Million Dollar Beach House premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, 26th August.

