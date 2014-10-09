However, both of them fall short of Iain Watters (50,100) and Diana Beard (42,800), no doubt due to some silly little Twitter tiff called #bingate.

At the time of writing, there have been 1,174,300 mentions of The Great British Bake Off on Twitter this series, compared to 370,000 last series – an increase of 217 per cent of baking chat, according to data gathered by MHP Communications.

Mary Berry bloomed on social media thanks to her Bake Off style, as she clocked up 49,500 mentions compared to Paul Holywood's 19,900.

To see the full story of this year's series on Twitter, scroll through the Bake Off infographic below.