Nancy may have won The Great British Bake Off battle, but Richard has won the Twitter war
Richard was mentioned on social media more times than The Great British Bake Off winner Nancy in a series which was tweeted about over a million times
She may have been crowned Queen of The Great British Bake Off on Wednesday night, but Nancy Birtwhistle has lost out to builder-baker-Twitter-chat-generator Richard Burr when it comes to social media.
Richard received 32,600 mentions on Twitter over the course of the 2014 series of The Great British Bake Off, compared to 32,000 for Nancy.
However, both of them fall short of Iain Watters (50,100) and Diana Beard (42,800), no doubt due to some silly little Twitter tiff called #bingate.
At the time of writing, there have been 1,174,300 mentions of The Great British Bake Off on Twitter this series, compared to 370,000 last series – an increase of 217 per cent of baking chat, according to data gathered by MHP Communications.
Mary Berry bloomed on social media thanks to her Bake Off style, as she clocked up 49,500 mentions compared to Paul Holywood's 19,900.
