Based in the Lake District, he was nominated by his son, Lucas, who signed his dad up to take part because he believes he is "made for TV".

And he couldn't have been more right, as Christian took centre stage in Wednesday's episode. Fifty-year-old Vicky caught Christian's eye, but he wasn't alone in that — fellow parent David showed an interest in her too.

Christian made a play for Vicky in Wednesday's episode, spending some alone time with her while cooking dinner for the rest of the house.

But the next morning, in a preview of Thursday's episode, she distanced herself from him, with Christian claiming there was an energy change. Things then go from bad to worse as David and Vicky later have a cosy chat, with Vicky later admitting to the camera that she liked him.

As new mum Stephanie prepares to arrive, could Christian's head be turned? Or will he continue to fight for Vicky? For now, things look uncertain, but here's everything you need to know about Christian and Lucas.

Who is Christian?

Christian pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 46

Location: Lake District of Kendal

Job: Teacher and mindset coach

Christian's training as a mindset coach might come in handy as he prepares to dive back into the world of dating after two years.

When asked what drew him to the series, Christian said: "It was actually Lucas’s mum who initially thought I should do it.

"I thought sharing this with one of my kids would be great. It would be an experience. I knew it would be wholesome, the narrative in this is exactly what we are: middle-aged people looking for love."

Describing what he's like on a date, Christian thinks he's "good fun". He says: "Every date I go on, I make an effort. I try to have good conversation, whilst being charming and kind."

In terms of how dating has changed since he was in his 20s, Christian added: "It's a totally different market, everyone's had experiences, good or bad.

"Everyone’s got a bit of baggage, be it psychological, through kids, family, jobs, routines. It's tougher when you're younger as you’re thinking about longevity."

Who is Lucas?

Lucas pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 17

Location: Lake District of Kendal

Job: Estate agent

Estate agent Lucas is making his biggest sell yet, as he tries to encourage father Christian to open up to the possibility of love.

While Lucas is watching his every move, it was actually his brother and mum who suggested that his father do the show."We all want him to meet someone and be happy," he said.

Describing his father's ideal missus, Lucas said: "They've got to be funny and fun and want to do things. They've got to be loving and caring."

