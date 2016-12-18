Meet The Apprentice 2016 finalists
All you need to know about the two candidates left fighting for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 business investment
Another year, another set of apprentice candidates whittled down to the final two after that gruelling interview stage.
Sir Alan’s trusted advisors Mike Soutar, Claudine Collins, and Linda Plant joined regular aide Claude Littner in full pitbull mode to systematically tear apart the CVs and business plans of the budding investors – but which two made it through?
Meet your Apprentice 2016 finalists...
Courtney Wood
Age: 29
Occupation: Owner, novelty gift company
Business Plan: to widen his novelty gift empire
Lives: Essex
Follow on Twitter: @courters_wood
Route to the final: Courtney’s best known for his creativity – after all, he was one of the masterminds of space virtual reality game Gordon’s Lost His Badger. But throughout the tasks Courtney has struggled with pitching and public interaction, particularly when he dressed up as an emo pirate during Week Eight’s event-planning task.
He also stumbled in Week Ten’s gin – sorry, we mean Giin – task.
However, Courtney’s looking to overcome any creative blocks and issues with public speaking to become Lord Sugar’s business partner.
Outside the interviews, Courtney has won an impressive eight out of ten tasks. He’s been the project manager twice (Week Six’s discount buying task and Week Ten’s gin task) and won both times.
Application video:
Alana Spencer
Age: 24
Occupation: Owner, cake company
Business Plan: A trade baking company
Lives: Ceredigion, Wales
Follow on Twitter: @Alana_Spencer
Route to the final: To many it’s amazing that Alana made it to week three, let alone the final. During week two’s disastrous advertising task (where both teams lost), Alana broke down in the boardroom.
Since then she struggled to be heard above the egos of other candidates, often being overlooked as project manager or sub-team leader. However, she did win when appointed PM in week three’s Corporate Candy challenge.
Overall, Alana doesn’t have a great Apprentice record. She’s been brought back to the boardroom on three tasks (including the first two weeks) and has lost four out of ten tasks.
Application video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nH0bEOpgocM
The Apprentice final is on at 9pm this Sunday, 18th December, BBC1