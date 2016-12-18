Meet your Apprentice 2016 finalists...

Courtney Wood

Age: 29

Occupation: Owner, novelty gift company

Business Plan: to widen his novelty gift empire

Lives: Essex

Follow on Twitter: @courters_wood

Route to the final: Courtney’s best known for his creativity – after all, he was one of the masterminds of space virtual reality game Gordon’s Lost His Badger. But throughout the tasks Courtney has struggled with pitching and public interaction, particularly when he dressed up as an emo pirate during Week Eight’s event-planning task.

He also stumbled in Week Ten’s gin – sorry, we mean Giin – task.

However, Courtney’s looking to overcome any creative blocks and issues with public speaking to become Lord Sugar’s business partner.

Outside the interviews, Courtney has won an impressive eight out of ten tasks. He’s been the project manager twice (Week Six’s discount buying task and Week Ten’s gin task) and won both times.

Application video:

Alana Spencer

Age: 24

Occupation: Owner, cake company

Business Plan: A trade baking company

Lives: Ceredigion, Wales

Follow on Twitter: @Alana_Spencer

Route to the final: To many it’s amazing that Alana made it to week three, let alone the final. During week two’s disastrous advertising task (where both teams lost), Alana broke down in the boardroom.

Since then she struggled to be heard above the egos of other candidates, often being overlooked as project manager or sub-team leader. However, she did win when appointed PM in week three’s Corporate Candy challenge.

Overall, Alana doesn’t have a great Apprentice record. She’s been brought back to the boardroom on three tasks (including the first two weeks) and has lost four out of ten tasks.

Application video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nH0bEOpgocM

The Apprentice final is on at 9pm this Sunday, 18th December, BBC1