Anton Du Beke is more than a little excited about his chances in this year's Strictly Come Dancing. The long-running pro has been paired with Proms presenter Katie Derham – and he's got high hopes for their partnership.

"Firstly she's gorgeous. And she's fit-looking. Now that's good," says Du Beke, adding: "I don't know if she can run up hills. I'm not really that interested. I know she looks amazing in a nice frock. That's important. It's Strictly Come Dancing, you've got to look nice in the gear!"