Anton Du Beke is more than a little excited about his chances in this year's Strictly Come Dancing. The long-running pro has been paired with Proms presenter Katie Derham – and he's got high hopes for their partnership.

"Firstly she's gorgeous. And she's fit-looking. Now that's good," says Du Beke, adding: "I don't know if she can run up hills. I'm not really that interested. I know she looks amazing in a nice frock. That's important. It's Strictly Come Dancing, you've got to look nice in the gear!"

Derham herself is more interested in the dances than the frocks: "I'm looking forward to ballroom actually. But on the latin side I want to learn to Samba properly."

"I've got this thing about Brazil," she says. "A lot of my family were from Brazil... I've been a lot. I love the country, love the music so learning to Samba would be good."

⬆ Watch the rest of our exclusive interview above⬆

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September

