"I'm going to work hard to make sure you get as far as you deserve," adds the singer.

The only thing that might hold them back from that glitterball trophy – says Vilani – is "the sexy bits".

"Jay has got a lot of potential," continues the dancer, who won with McBusted's Harry Judd in 2011. But she thinks he'll struggle with "the sexiness of it all".

"I think you are very sexy," she tells McGuiness. "But you're going to struggle with being sexy with me. During rehearsal I said something sexy and he cringed!"

