"I'd love to win. I absolutely would love to win," the 24-year-old told Radio Times at our exclusive photo shoot.

"I think we might be able to bring something different this year," she added, looking to her professional partner, newcomer Giovanni Pernice.

"I think there are a lot of good couples. But we are the youngest so more energy, everything!" he added. "We are going to do our best."

More like this

⬆ Watch the rest of our exclusive interview above⬆

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this week.