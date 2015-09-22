Meet Strictly Come Dancing couple Georgia May Foote and Giovanni Pernice
"I absolutely would love to win," says the former Coronation Street star, "I think we might be able to bring something different this year"
Georgia May Foote is embracing the Strictly Come Dancing journey.
She hasn't got a spray tan yet – "I've been on holiday and I've got my own tan!" – but she's loving all the costumes. And she's more than ready for the competition to kick off.
"I'd love to win. I absolutely would love to win," the 24-year-old told Radio Times at our exclusive photo shoot.
"I think we might be able to bring something different this year," she added, looking to her professional partner, newcomer Giovanni Pernice.
"I think there are a lot of good couples. But we are the youngest so more energy, everything!" he added. "We are going to do our best."
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September