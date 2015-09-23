When it comes to the dancing itself, she's not as comfortable, though. She says her main weakness is "My feet. Seriously."

"When I do my regular job, which is the weather, I actually have a photographic memory and I've trained myself to do that over the years. I read something and I've got it. But with dance, it's frustrating for me just now because I haven't got it. And I'm a perfectionist and I want to do it well."

Carol is quick to admit that she's a serious Strictly fan – "I've been watching it since series one" – as well as a keen follower of her professional partner: "I'm a Pasha fan!"

And when it comes to the competition itself, it seems she's keen to do him proud.

"I'm sure there will be those that will be better than I will be but if I feel leaving I've given it my best shot, I've not let Pasha down, I will be one happy bunny."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September

