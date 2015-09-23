Meet Strictly Come Dancing couple Ainsley Harriott and Natalie Lowe
"I'm always competitive," says the former Ready Steady Cook star, as he prepares to take to the dance floor this weekend
Ainsley Harriott is poised to take to the Strictly floor. The celebrities are yet to perform their first dance in front of the formidable judges – we've got that to look forward to this weekend – but Ainsley's already feeling ambitious.
"I'm always competitive," he tells RadioTimes.com, adding: "But at the same time respectful towards others because I think some of the girls looked amazing."
The female contestants will probably be his biggest competition, says the TV chef.
"They look great, some of them are moving exceptionally well, they are well toned and stuff like that. So I think that's where the real threat is coming from."
He may be ambitious but Ainsley isn't thinking about the final just yet.
"I love the idea of being able to dance in somewhere like Blackpool with Natalie. It's wonderful, it means at least you've progressed enough that the nation believes in you," he says.
"It's really a discipline. It's not until you get that footwork right than you can then start to have some fun."
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September