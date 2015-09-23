The female contestants will probably be his biggest competition, says the TV chef.

"They look great, some of them are moving exceptionally well, they are well toned and stuff like that. So I think that's where the real threat is coming from."

He may be ambitious but Ainsley isn't thinking about the final just yet.

"I love the idea of being able to dance in somewhere like Blackpool with Natalie. It's wonderful, it means at least you've progressed enough that the nation believes in you," he says.

"It's really a discipline. It's not until you get that footwork right than you can then start to have some fun."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this week.