All of the Tapper family are on Twitter, though some are more active than others. Amy @amytappsx is a bit quiet on social media, but her brother Josh @tapperofficial is more vocal, tweeting about telly even when Gogglebox isn't on. Now that's dedication. Mum Nikki @niktapper and dad Jonathan @jonathan_tapper have accounts too, where they tweet the odd family snap, and retweet a LOT of Gogglebox news.

What’s their Gogglebox style?

As they say, life in the Tapper household is "never dull and certainly never quiet". The Tappers are one down-to-earth family. So much so, they're not afraid of having a barney in front of the cameras. There have been some raised voices, and a couple of teenage temper tanrums.

There is definitely no putting on a front for Gogglebox, either. They are TOTALLY natural in front of the cameras. They watch the telly in their PJs and I don't want to point fingers, but there has even been some nose-picking...

Best quotes

The Tappers aren't ones for in-depth TV commentary, but they do come out with some good one-liners.

For example, "Is having a baby the same as having a poo?" Jonathan Tapper asked once, while watching One Born Every Minute.

And Amy Tapper comes out with plenty of gems, but this is one of our faves: "Did the Titanic actually happen?"

Best moment

This speaks for itself...