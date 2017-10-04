Lives: London

Most ridiculous moment: “Lord Sugar is going to be a great breakdancer. He’s going to help me out with the business side, maybe I’ll help out with some dance moves”

Who is Jeff Wan?

Born in Hong Kong, Jeff went on to study mathematics at Canada’s University of Waterloo before completing a masters degree at the University of Southampton. He then went on to work for Virgin Media and JP Morgan.

What else? Oh yeah – he’s a flippin' hip-hop dancer! Over the past 10 years he has trained several times a week, even performing at the O2 Arena.

What can we expect from Jeff?

With a bit of luck, we’ll see Jeff storm the competition and end the series watching him teaching Alan, Karren and Claude some hip-hop moves. Fingers crossed.

The Apprentice