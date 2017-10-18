Lives: London

Twitter: @elliotve

Most ridiculous quote: “Sometimes to get to the top, you have to grease the pole behind you”.

Who is Elliot Van Emden?

Called Tory Boy by his friends, Elliot’s been a member of the Conservatives since he was 16. He even had an internship under David Cameron before he became Prime Minister (David Cameron, not Elliot).

He started up his own legal firm, Bridgewood Legal Limited in 2015, but has now moved onto his next company: the lovingly-named Quick Evictions. An end-to-end possession service for landlords, it launched 2nd October this year.

What can we expect from Elliot?

He believes "what you see is what you get" with him, and aims to take down the strongest competition. He says: “My game plan to win is to assess the morons from the people that are actually successful, look at who is actually going to be in a position to win the process and then destroy them.”

Seems like a nice guy.

