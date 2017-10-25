Lives: Manchester

Twitter: @charlesoburns

Most ridiculous quote: “When life throws you lemons, make and sell lemonade for a healthy profit”

Who is Charles Burns?

Starting out in Tesco, Charles then joined his family's watch business Burns Jewellers group. He’s also got four other registered businesses, including a consultancy firm and a watch comparison site, Claritycat.com, which mysteriously doesn’t exist online at the moment despite being a registered company.

Fun fact: he’s absolutely obsessed with time. Each one of his Instagram photos has a massive time stamp attached. Because, erm, watches?

What can we expect from Charles?

Plenty of chatter: Charles himself admits he can talk too much and doesn’t always listen. You can also expect him to go all out – he says as long as it’s within the rules, he will stop at nothing to win.

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1