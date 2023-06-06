While the attention was definitely on the new couples, which the public voted for, as usual there was lots of talk about the show's host Maya Jama , particularly the outfits she was wearing when she rocked up to the villa.

ITV2's Love Island kicked off this week, with the new set of contestants making their way to the villa for what could be eight whole weeks of love.

In episode 1, Maya wore a crochet cut-out dress to welcome the Love Island summer 2023 cast, but by night she changed into a royal blue cut-out number that had fans in awe.

So, what has Maya been wearing on Love Island?

Read on for everything you need to know about Maya Jama's Love Island outfits, including where you can get your hands on some of these looks!

Maya Jama's Love Island summer 2023 outfits

Episode 1

Knitted sheer panel dress

Outfit: Nude Stripe Dress

Cost: £400

During the opening scene of season 10, Maya looked incredible in a sheer panel dress as she cruised on a yacht.

The host completed her look with a bold red lip and loose waves.

"Allll aboaard. can’t wait to be back on your tv tonight Love Island! Who’s ready…" she wrote alongside an image of her in the outfit.

And it didn't long for her fans to comment on the look, with one writing: "The beauty is just tewwww much,” as another added: “LOVE THIS DRESS."

Want to create this look? Well, Maya's dress retails at £400 from Greek designer George Trochopoulos, whose knitted looks have also been worn by celebs including Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner.

White crochet dress

Outfit: White Cult Gaia Accalia Crochet Gown

Cost: £2,500

Maya looked stunning in a white cut-out crochet dress as she arrived at the villa for season 10. She teamed the look with gold heels and wore her hair down in natural curls.

For those wanting to get their hands on the gorgeous outfit from Cult Gaia, it'll set you back a couple of thousands of pounds.

The exact dress is the Accalia crochet gown, costing £2,500.

Maya Jama wears a crochet white dress from Cult Gaia. ITV

Cut-out blue dress

Outfit: Balmain Ays Knit Drs Ld32

Cost: £2,749

The host returned to the villa in style to introduce the first bombshell Zachary Noble.

Wearing a cut-out blue mini dress, Maya looked incredible.

She opted to wear her hair straight and accessorised her look with some gold bangles.

Maya Jama wears a blue cut out dress by Balmain. ITV

Fans couldn't get enough of the royal blue look as they took to social media to share their thoughts.

"Maya Jama can't be stepping into the villa looking that good! Thought she was a bombshell for a second," one wrote.

"Can we talk about how good Maya looks today," another said.

Those looking to emulate this look will have to have a little bit of cash, as the dress currently cost £2,749 from French luxury brand Balmain.

