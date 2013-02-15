“It's not something I would order,” Gregg told RadioTimes.com, “but what I would like is if somebody on my table ordered it so I could taste it.

“[I’m intrigued] but not to the extent where I want it to be a big focus of my meal.”

Gregg’s co-host John Torode, meanwhile, remained enigmatic on the subject but did tell us “Apparently, it's an acquired taste.”

And never one to miss an opportunity for a pun or two, Gregg added “To beef, or not to beef? That is equestrian.”

MasterChef returns to BBC1 for a new series next month