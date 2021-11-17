BBC One’s MasterChef: The Professionals returned last week with a brand new series, with cooks from all over the country being put through their culinary paces by Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti to become the next superstar chef.

To mark the new series, RadioTimes.com sent writer Lauren Morris to the MasterChef studios in East London to have a go at season 14’s very first skills test: Marcus Wareing’s bangers and mash with an onion and stout gravy.

After watching a demonstration by Marcus himself, Lauren was given 30 minutes to recreate the dish with the ingredients provided, competing with three other journalists for the chance to impress the celebrity chef and take home the coveted MasterChef: The Professionals apron.

Unfortunately, Lauren’s attempt didn’t go as smoothly as she hoped, with Marcus telling her during the feedback: “Let’s just put this down to a bad day in the kitchen.”

You can watch Marcus’s demonstration and see how the dish should have been prepared in the TikTok below, or watch Lauren’s full yet unsuccessful attempt above.

The 14th series of MasterChef: The Professionals kicked off on BBC One last week, with Gregg Wallace hosting the long-running cooking competition.

While this year’s series is still in the early stages of the contest, the 2020 Masterchef: The Professionals competition was won by Alex Webb.

The popular series began airing back in 2008, with Michel Roux Jr originally judging the contestants, and was introduced as a spin-off to the original MasterChef, which welcomes amateur chefs into its studio.

In MasterChef: The Professionals, the contestants are tasked with undertaking a skills test, demonstrating their ability to produce a certain dish within a short time frame.

MasterChef: The Professionals, continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One and you can catch up on iPlayer.