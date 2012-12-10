MasterChef: The Professionals 2012 - meet the finalists
Illustrated dish-by-dish guides and biographies for Oli Boon, Keri Moss and Anton Piotrowski
It's the concluding week of MasterChef: The Professionals 2012 and we have our three finalists. Find out more about the chefs vying for the title and relive their journeys so far, dish by dish...
Oli Boon
"My dream is to work in the best restaurants in the country, the best in the world!”
Dish-by-dish MasterChef journey
From almond and brioche pain perdu with pears to sous vide fillet of beef with cep... See Oli's dishes
Keri Moss
“There isn’t anything I don’t like about my job, I love what I do and I wouldn’t want to do anything else.”
Dish-by-dish MasterChef journey
From pan-roasted brioche pudding with sautéed pears to roasted cannon and rack of lamb with wild mushroom and white bean cassoulet... See Keri's dishes
Anton Piotrowski
“I got the pub, I got married, if I was to win MasterChef it will probably be the best year of my life!"
Dish-by-dish MasterChef journey
From deconstructed peach crumble to pigeon Wellington stuffed with pigeon liver duxelle... See Anton's dishes