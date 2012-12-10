Biography

"My dream is to work in the best restaurants in the country, the best in the world!”

Read Oli's bio

More like this

Dish-by-dish MasterChef journey

From almond and brioche pain perdu with pears to sous vide fillet of beef with cep... See Oli's dishes

Keri Moss

Biography

“There isn’t anything I don’t like about my job, I love what I do and I wouldn’t want to do anything else.”

Read Keri's bio

Dish-by-dish MasterChef journey

From pan-roasted brioche pudding with sautéed pears to roasted cannon and rack of lamb with wild mushroom and white bean cassoulet... See Keri's dishes

Anton Piotrowski

Biography

“I got the pub, I got married, if I was to win MasterChef it will probably be the best year of my life!"

Read Anton's bio

Dish-by-dish MasterChef journey

Advertisement

From deconstructed peach crumble to pigeon Wellington stuffed with pigeon liver duxelle... See Anton's dishes