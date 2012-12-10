It's the concluding week of MasterChef: The Professionals 2012 and we have our three finalists. Find out more about the chefs vying for the title and relive their journeys so far, dish by dish...

Advertisement

Oli Boon

Biography

"My dream is to work in the best restaurants in the country, the best in the world!”

Read Oli's bio

More like this

Dish-by-dish MasterChef journey

From almond and brioche pain perdu with pears to sous vide fillet of beef with cep... See Oli's dishes

Keri Moss

Biography

“There isn’t anything I don’t like about my job, I love what I do and I wouldn’t want to do anything else.”

Read Keri's bio

Dish-by-dish MasterChef journey

From pan-roasted brioche pudding with sautéed pears to roasted cannon and rack of lamb with wild mushroom and white bean cassoulet... See Keri's dishes

Anton Piotrowski

Biography

“I got the pub, I got married, if I was to win MasterChef it will probably be the best year of my life!"

Read Anton's bio

Dish-by-dish MasterChef journey

Advertisement

From deconstructed peach crumble to pigeon Wellington stuffed with pigeon liver duxelle... See Anton's dishes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement