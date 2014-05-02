The online application for the next amateur series is packed with questions about foodie passion, such as “What or who are your greatest cooking influences?” and “Please tell us the moment when you fell in love with food”.

If adding barbecue sauce to your burger rather than ketchup is as adventurous as you get, perhaps give it a miss.

But if could you see yourself donning that iconic MasterChef apron and serving up something that’ll make even the toughest of critics (Marcus Wareing we’re looking at you) come back for more, now’s your chance…

More like this

MasterChef continues tonight at 8:30pm on BBC1

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes