MasterChef gets another series as 2015 applications open
Inspired by this year’s amateur chefs and ready to dazzle judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with your culinary prowess? Applications for the next series are online now
Applications for the next series of MasterChef have opened today.
The tenth run of the BBC culinary contest hosted by Gregg Wallace and John Torode is well under way, with the last of the knockout rounds tonight. It won’t be long before the 2014 winner is crowned – but next year’s champion could be you...
The online application for the next amateur series is packed with questions about foodie passion, such as “What or who are your greatest cooking influences?” and “Please tell us the moment when you fell in love with food”.
If adding barbecue sauce to your burger rather than ketchup is as adventurous as you get, perhaps give it a miss.
But if could you see yourself donning that iconic MasterChef apron and serving up something that’ll make even the toughest of critics (Marcus Wareing we’re looking at you) come back for more, now’s your chance…
MasterChef continues tonight at 8:30pm on BBC1