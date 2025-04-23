Posting on Instagram, Lewis wrote: "I'm no Traitor, sadly. I've got FOMO looking at the Celebrity Traitors line-up. I was asked if I wanted to do it, but said no as I couldn't commit the time.

"I hadn't watched it then, but watched the last series after that and loved it. So now I feel a little gutted – though I still don't have the time. Sigh!"

It had been reported that Lorraine Kelly was also among the celebrities to be approached for the series, but she was unable to commit to the time.

Similarly, sibling duo Daisy May and Charlie Cooper were due to take part in the series, but the former was said to have dropped out to the scheduling conflict.

While the BBC is yet to confirm the celebrities taking part, rumours have been spread far and wide, with the likes of Nick Mohammed, Joe Wilkinson and Lucy Beaumont said to be taking part.

Further rumoured names include Joe Marler, David Olusoga, Niko Omilana, Mark Bonnar, Jonathan Ross, Ruth Codd, Tameka Empson and plenty more.

A spokesperson for the show said: "The Traitors is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun."

Fans will have to wait patiently to see who will be stepping into the iconic castle for a game of manipulation and duplicity.

The Traitors seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

