Married at First Sight UK viewers say “I do” to new series on Channel 4

Season five of Married at First Sight UK premiered on Channel 4 with a strangely emotional episode (definitely so in the case of bride Shareen!) and viewers were cautiously optimistic about the four-part series and the couples.

Married at First Sight UK immediately drew parallels with our down under cousins on Married at First Sight Australia, which has been a big recent hit with E4 viewers.

One fan felt relief that she loved it just as much as the Aussie version. “Phew” indeed.

Such a relief that I love #marriedatfirstsight just as much as the Aussie version. Phew. — Helen Warner (@HCWarnerauthor) October 6, 2020

Not everyone was quite so convinced.

A viewer tweeted: “UK series 5 of #MarriedAtFirstSight It’s only 4 x 1 hour episodes and two couples. Needs to be more like the Australia version. we want multiple couples, dinner parties, commitment ceremonies and drama. 4 hours and 4 people = not enough for me to get invested!”

Some viewers didn’t think the UK version had quite the high-octane level of the Australian show. However, the UK version filmed this year was truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only two couples and four episodes of #MarriedAtFirstSight ?? Give over. With a bit of luck #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia series 6 will follow. ???? — alicat123 (@alicat1231) October 6, 2020

Generally the reaction from viewers has been positive, after the Australian series set such a high standard.

Thought the UK one would be rubbish. Already addicted #MarriedAtFirstSight. Might apply next year! pic.twitter.com/VAMhk5hoBf — Books and Wine (@booksandwine76) October 6, 2020

The concept of the show, in which strangers meet at the altar to get married after being matched by relationship experts, was called into question by some… and given the ring of approval.

Me: This show is absolutely barmy, how can anyone go through this, it’s all just totally ridiculous. Also me: Cries when the bride walks down the aisle because she looks SO BLOODY BEAUTIFUL and I hope they stay together for ever????????????#MarriedAtFirstSight — Mrs Griffiths (@MrsGriffMusic) October 6, 2020

In tonight’s Married at First Sight UK, the four love-seekers were Michelle, a 25-year-old primary school teacher from Hastings, who married Owen, a 31-year-old IT sales manager from Sheffield.

The other couple featured Shareen, 47, originally from Durban, South Africa, who was matched with David, a 56-year-old sales director from Solihull. But viewers had to wait to see Shareen and David‘s nuptials and they didn’t look quite so thrilled as the first couple in the short clip teased for next week’s episode.

Shareen ‘I’ll be happy as long as he has a camper van’, David: ‘I have a camper van’ Shareen ‘I’m really struggling to see why we’ve been matched’ ???????? #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS — Tanya ???? (@TeezyPrizzle) October 6, 2020

The final word goes to this Married at First Sight UK viewer, who won tweet of the week (or should do) for this joke.

My wife was watching TV earlier and suddenly she yelled "don't enter that church you silly fool!…" So I shouted from the toilet "what are you watching babe?…" "OUR WEDDING VIDEO" she replied.#MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightUK — ʀᴇɢᴏ™ (@bigreegs1985) October 6, 2020

