MAFS UK experts tease "challenging and confronting" twist for 2022

The upcoming run will see the couples face yet another hurdle in their relationship when a new batch of "intruder couples" are brought in mid-way through the experiment.

There's just one more week to go until Married at First Sight UK returns with 16 singles preparing to walk down the aisle – however, fans can expect a "challenging and confronting" new feature to be introduced in the 2022 season.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the MAFS UK relationship experts – Charlene Douglas, Mel Schilling and Paul C Brunson – teased the new addition to the show.

Married at First Sight UK 2022 singles E4

"We've got some intruder couples that come in and rock the boat," sex therapist Douglas said. "So look out for facial expressions and body language of the other couples as these new couples come in."

She continued: "We've thrown in some activities there as well so that we can really see the couples. We really test the couples to make sure that they are there for the right reason and willing to change. So yeah, definitely bigger, bolder and I'd say much better this year."

Meanwhile, Australian psychiatrist Mel Schilling added: "It happens halfway through. So you know, couples that are doing well in some ways, that can make them even more solid and can really kind of deepen their bond.

"Couples that are maybe on the rocks can find that really challenging and confronting."

The upcoming season, which airs on E4, will see a new line-up search for love over the course of 30 episodes, including a social worker, a dental hygienist, a waitress and a Dreamboy.

Married at First Sight UK returns to E4 at 9pm on Monday 29th August. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

