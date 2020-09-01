Married at First Sight Australia fans are universally praising private Ryan

Married at First Sight Australia featured the third commitment ceremony of season five – and fans of the E4 reality show were ready for a “nice, relaxing evening on the couch” like Dean Wells wanted with his wife, Tracey Jewel.

"I want to have an awesome night on the couch" as are most of the population watching this drama unfold dean #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — jodie portugal (@JodiePortugal) September 1, 2020

Really, there was no chance of that, however. Once you’ve started a landslide of infidelity-ruptured emotion, it’s impossible to stop it.

Some Married at First Sight Australia fans were conflicted about their enjoyment of the show, but at least felt it highlighted how life-sapping it can be to be involved with the wrong person, such as Ryan Gallagher has been with cheating wife Davina Rankin.

This program highlights how the wrong partner can suck the life, sparkle & soul out of a person. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Andrea Johnson (@comptonAJ75) September 1, 2020

Everyone watching was “Team Ryan”. The 29-year-old tradesman had been restrained and dignified when he’d have been forgiven for losing his temper after Davina’s romance with Dean Wells.

What a lovely guy Ryan is. Dignified to the very end. Respect.#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Dj Feminem UK (@FeminemDj) September 1, 2020

His wife, Davina, on the other hand had earned universal scorn for the way she conducted the affair and then revealed she had no regrets. She admitted they weren’t right for each other, but her compliments for him fell on parched ground.

Davinia is a narcissistic so and so. She cares only about her own feelings. And all this oh I can see Ryan is a great guy is all bullshit #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Supreme D ???????????????? (@SupremeD14) September 1, 2020

She did restore a modicum of respect when she decided to leave the marriage, thereby letting Ryan off the hook and not having to endure another week of torture with her.

The most selfless thing Davina has done so far, writing leave #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Nifemi Ajike Farida ❤???????? ???????????????????????????????? (@Nyphemie) September 1, 2020

Davina’s lack of empathy was noted by many on social media. There was a season-defining moment when an expert asked Davina what the “girl code” meant to her. Cue the blankest of blank looks.

Davinas behaviour has floored me. No sense of empathy towards the innocent parties and a complete lack of responsibility for her part in CHEATING #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — T❤️ (@TemiA08) September 1, 2020

When Ryan and Davina made their decision there was a noticeable lack of support for her.

VERY noticeable that nobody tries to console/congratulate Davina. Good. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) September 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the other wronged partner, Tracey, felt there was “a glimmer of hope” that she and love rat Dean could salvage their marriage.

Instead, he tried once again to deflect attention away from his lousy behaviour by attacking Nasser Sultan for interfering last week.

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia Tracey made a good case of staying and I like that she is holding Davina to account now. It is clear Dean and Davina are used to walking all over people in the real world without consequence. On TV they can't hide. They have to feel the shame. — Rose Darling (@RoseDarling16) September 1, 2020

Desperate Dean then tried again to turn it back on Ryan, which had the effect of making his morality appear even more dubious than before.

Why should Ryan shake deans hand? Nothing about Ryan has been offensive. How disgusting can you be? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Shield Maiden????⚔️ (@QueenOfLockdown) September 1, 2020

Some Married at First Sight Australia viewers would have forgiven Ryan for exacting some vengeance. We do not condone violence, but understand the sentiment.

Why would Ryan shake Dean's hand, in the real world he would have punched him #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — karen (@Kazhazdaz) September 1, 2020

Women in the audience everywhere were screaming “Leave!” at Tracey, but when she decided to stay because deceitful Dean was “committed to me” she lost a big portion of her fan base.

Ugh – I can’t condone this STAY Trace … soz not soz ????????‍♀️ #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Blaise ???? (@BlaiseButterfly) September 1, 2020

This fan summarised the feelings of so many others on social media: “Ryan is a decent guy and isn’t willing to put up with Davina’s bull. Tracey is setting a bad example to her child, and Dean/Davina can get in the bin.”

Ryan is a decent guy and isn't willing to put up with Davina's bull. Tracey is setting a bad example to her child, and Dean/Davina can get in the bin…????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — juliette (@jforjuliette) September 1, 2020

There was a shock moment earlier in the episode when man-child Troy Delmege blurted out that he loved his wife, Ashley Irvin!

What is Troy babbling on about?? She definitely does not feel the same #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — Elizabeth Charlotte James (@charuloo) September 1, 2020

Ashley couldn’t have got further away from him during the commitment ceremony if she’d tried. The body language said it all.

Think the distance on the sofa says it all Ashley #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — lauren hope (@cookiejoe9) September 1, 2020

Ashley stunned viewers by choosing to stay – and that came in the week she had overheard Troy describe her as “unbearable” and “lacking any social skills” during the home stay.

Ashley just looks constantly horrified in Troy’s presence. This is MAX LEVEL AWKS! #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Lozza ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@Lozza_1977) September 1, 2020

It was a total surprise when she decided to Stay in the marriage for another week!

Carly Bowyer and Justin Fischer chose to start again, both voting to stay in their marriage, even though she was frustrated by the lack of affection he had shown her at any point.

It’s also worth remembering she chose to leave last week. Viewers wondered what had changed to make her want to stay.

Why is Carly signing up for another week of Justin allowing her to suffer? Does she really believe that he'll put his phone down and put business on the back burner while he's staying with her? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) September 1, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia returns to E4 for another riveting episode on Wednesday, 2nd September. But if you can’t wait to find out what happened to the couples, read our Where Are They Now? update.

