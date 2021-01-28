Exclusive – Married at First Sight Australia tensions rise as a rumour causes trouble

There’s drama brewing with Married at First Sight Australia‘s couple Nic and Cyrell as a rumour accuses Nic of flirting with someone else behind Cyrell’s back.

Season six of the unconventional reality dating series aired Down Under back in 2019, and is now heating up on E4 with more marital drama, mudslinging, and some matches that just weren’t meant to be. The show follows contestants as they prepare to meet for the first time when they walk down the altar. But will they stay married, or call it quits before the show has ended?

The series first episode saw Newcastle-based electrician Nic Jovanović matched up with Sydney-based healthcare consultant Cyrell Paule, with both twenty-somethings keen to find love and settle down through this experiment.

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s show, Nic is seen telling Cyrell that he’s involved in the latest salacious rumour to circulate amongst the contestants, and she doesn’t seem to impressed to hear it.

“According to Jess, I was rubbing her legs up under the dining table at a dinner party, and I was like, ‘This is news to me,'” Nic says.

When Cyrell asks Nic if he was rubbing Jess’ legs, he denies it fully, adding: “That’s why I’m going to sort it out. I swear, that’s why I want to go and talk to them about it and find out what’s going on. I don’t understand why these rumours come out.”

Cyrell then declares she’s going to go with him to confront Jessika over the allegations. Jessika is coupled up with Mick.

“There’s just so much drama going on, we’ve got so much on our plate without these rumours,” Nic later complains. “We’ve got plenty to deal with, we don’t need this extra stupid rumours popping up that aren’t true.”

“You better not be lying about this,” Cyrell warns. Gulp.

The couple then head to Jessika’s room to straighten matters out – and find out who’s been lying or playing footsie under the table.

Married at First Sight Australia series 6 airs weekdays at 7:30pm on E4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.