What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer?

Series eight of Married at First Sight Australia has been revived for E4, with 12 new couples looking for love.

One of those couples is Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer, who were the golden couple of the show.

The series was filmed in Australia in 2020, and aired on 9Now earlier this year, which means the couples have already made their final decisions and had a chance to test out their relationships in the real world.

So, did Belinda and Patrick stay together?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Belinda and Patrick?

There were high hopes for door-to-door sales worker Belinda, 29, and personal trainer Patrick, 27.

When Patrick saw Belinda on their wedding day, he called her the most beautiful girl he’d ever seen.

They soon became the show’s golden couple, with the pair deciding to leave the show as a married couple at the final commitment ceremony.

Are Belinda and Patrick still together?

Unfortunately not. Despite leaving the show as a couple, the pair split in July 2021.

Sharing a joint statement, the pair revealed: “We would like to address the rumours of our split and confirm we have gone our separate ways. We have enjoyed a relationship together for over nine months; however, we do not want the same things in love and life.”

She added: “We appreciate all the love and support we have received through our journey.”

Belinda later opened up about their split, admitting they had a “wonderful” relationship, but had different perspectives.

“Our perspectives on love and life goals ultimately didn’t align,” she confessed.

“As you move forward into the future, it’s pretty important to be heading in the same direction towards the shared future that you both want.”

Married at First Sight Australia season eight airs on E4 at 7:30pm.