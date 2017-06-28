“I want to couple up with this girl because looking back on my time in the island, I feel like my journey didn’t really start until she walked into the villa,” he said. “And from that day I feel like we’ve grown a lot together and there’s not any other girl I’d want to continue my journey with. And I’d kind of like her to be my girlfriend.”

Her face looked like he’d just asked her to marry him:

“I just did not expect it at all,” she said. “I was lost for words.

More like this

Meanwhile Kem looked like a proud mother of the bride:

And the internet was elated:

But the recoupling was a very different story for Jonny and Camilla. Despite being the golden couple last week, Tyla's arrival at the villa has thrown everything up in the air for Jamilla.

Jonny has made it clear he is attracted to the new girl but confided in Dom that he would pick Camilla this time around as he hadn't spoken to her about Tyla beforehand.

But then Dom threw a spanner in the works, blabbing the whole thing to everyone else in the villa bar Camilla, leaving Jonny keen to ensure he tells Camilla before someone else does.

Shortly after he chose her at the recoupling, he whispered in her ear that he wanted to have a chat later that evening. He said it was "nothing bad". Her poor face said it all:

Better grab the popcorn for whatever the heck is going to go down between these two in tonight's episode. We're predicting tears. Quite possibly from us...

Advertisement

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2