Most recently, Polly suggested during a game of Stick or Twist that she would still consider swapping partners, following some difficult days spent attempting to ignite a spark with Adam.

However, they may have finally turned a corner following the "love and hate" task, where the couple had to bring up qualities that they dislike in their partner – something that Polly claims wasn't hard for her.

Check out what they had to share in their latest commitment ceremony in the clip above, released by Channel 4 for readers of RadioTimes.com.

Her top complaint was the lack of romance in their relationship thus far, explaining that Adam never tells her that she's beautiful, nor had he made any grand gestures to date.

Adam acknowledged that he doesn't normally "do romantic things", but took Polly's feedback on board by decorating his home with candles and flowers, and surprising her with a home-cooked meal.

Polly said the special evening gave her "butterflies" for the first time since getting together with Adam, prompting MAFS UK dating experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling to applaud his efforts.

Charlene said: "It's so fabulous just to see that you're trying to make a difference here."

Polly added: "It was really nice, so if he can keep it up then we're rolling."

It is not yet known whether Adam and Polly are still in a relationship, with all to be revealed when the current season of Married at First Sight concludes.

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4.

