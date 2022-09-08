In preview exclusive to RadioTimes.com , Jess and Pjay sit down in front of experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas – and the rest of the MAFS cast – to discuss how they're feeling after tying the knot and spending some time getting to know each other.

The honeymoon period is almost over, with the Married at First Sight UK couples set to head back home and settle into married life. But, as has become customary with the reality show, it's a job easier said than done.

And it appears they're not on the same page.

"I came into this with high expectations really, and thinking 'Oh, it's going to be all rosey straight away,' and I shouldn't have done that, but I did," Jess said, "I felt like I wanted someone on the same level as me."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When asked to clarify by Mel, she explains that she wanted someone who "has their own house and things like that" she explained, before adding, "I know that sounds really, really superficial."

Though Jess said she thinks Pjay is good enough for her, she doesn't think their connection is strong enough. Pjay, who has already discussed leaving his job as a stripper for Jess, doesn't take it well, with his fellow contestants noting how "sad" he looks.

When asked how he's feeling, Pjay said he's "just a bit of a lost sheep". He also reiterated how much he likes Jess, adding: "I think you're incredible, you know what I mean, I literally want to tell you the world I'm not going to lie, I just have to get there."

Watch the awkward exchange for yourself below.

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.