The publication claims that Henry was arrested by military police when he returned from filming, and that he was sentenced to 34 days in a military prison. He served 24 days, after which he was reportedly fired.

A spokesperson for Henry told the publication: "He returned after filming of his own volition and handed himself into the military authorities. He was sentenced to 34 days in a military prison and served 24 as a model inmate."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Channel 4 and RAF Spadeadam for comment.

Married at First Sight UK 2024. Matt Monfredi/Channel 4

Speaking at the launch of this year's season of Married at First Sight UK, experts Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas recently told RadioTimes.com what viewers can expect from this new run of the show.

Charlene said: "The couples this year, they bring so much joy, passion [and] drama", before adding that there will be "a lot of sexy moments as well".

Meanwhile, Paul said: "What I love most is there is a genuine need and desire for love and I think that's something that the audience will connect with and love."

Charlene continued: "There are definitely some shocking and sexy moments in there. The couples go on quite a journey this year and there are some really surprising moments for a lot of our couples."

Married at First Sight UK season 9 will start airing from Monday 16th September at 9pm on Channel 4.

