Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and Julius Cowdrey clash over Reza in teaser

Sam Thompson is set for an almighty clash with Julius Cowdrey in the next episode of Made In Chelsea.

In a first-look clip, the pair initially greet each other happily, chatting about their love of instruments, until Julius claims their group is actually quite segregated.

They then go on to exchange tense words over Julius’ dislike of Sam’s best pal Reza Amiri-Garrouss. It’s clear from the short clip below that Sam isn’t happy about the development as he questions Julius over exactly why he feels that way.

Julius responds that he isn’t happy about the way Reza treated Ruby, to which Sam wonders why it bothers him so much!

He also claims that Julius barely knows or even cares about Ruby. Awkward…

Things get even more heated as Julius calls the discussion “bizarre”, before adding: “I don’t need to stay here and be chummy with a bloke I don’t like. I don’t like Rez. I don’t particularly like you, to be honest.”

He then ends the conversation to “get a glass of wine” while Sam looks on, bemused.

Let’s be honest, there was only one thing to do after a confrontation that spiralled this quickly, and Julius had the right idea with his choice of beverage.

Has Sam lost a friend in Julius now, or will they eventually make amends after the row? There’s hardly going to be a simple resolution, as he can’t force him to be friendly with his bestie.

Made In Chelsea returns for its next episode tomorrow night at 9pm, where you can watch the drama unfold in full.

