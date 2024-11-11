Now, though, it appears he could be leaving the soapy structured reality series behind in favour of new ventures, as discussed during an appearance on the Monday Miles podcast with Olympian Aimee Fuller.

"TV found me, I found out I was very good at it and I'm really happy I did it," he explained on the show, "because it's made me able to do all these things now and have the platform I have and live the lifestyle that I want, which is great.

"But now I'm focusing on different things. I don't know how much longer I’ll be in reality TV. This is a little exclusive here, but next year may look very, very different for any viewers of Chelsea, and also just in terms of the next project."

The star went on to reveal that kick-starting a potential career in the film industry is among his top priorities at the moment, with a project across the channel beginning to pick up steam.

Nazaire continued: "I just want to focus on my personal businesses and see where that takes me. And I've also actually entered, well, my dad has put me in a French film that's going to be shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

"So I'm doing a short film, and it's a very big director/producer who has made big films in France. So I am now tapping into the film industry, which is going to be interesting."

The full half-hour podcast by the Team GB snowboarder is available on YouTube and podcast platforms, with other topics covered including Nazaire's battle with muscle dysmorphia – previously examined in Channel 4 documentary Obsessed with My Muscles.

Made in Chelsea is available to stream on Channel 4.

