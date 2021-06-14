Exclusive – Ruby denies Miles played any part in her breakup in Made in Chelsea first-look

The split between Ruby Adler and Reza Amiri-Garroussi has been one of the main talking points on Made in Chelsea in recent weeks – and this week’s episode sees Ruby deny that Miles had anything to do with their break-up.

In a first-look clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com, Ruby is quizzed by Maeva about the split, and she seems certain that Miles – her ex-boyfriend – was somehow involved.

“I was a bit curious,” Maeva says, “because I was like, how come? I got a bit confused and then – genuinely we’re just girls to girls, it’s just nice to talk about it – for one second I thought that it was because of Miles.”

Ruby is quick to shoot down this claim though, saying, “Oh god well I can definitely confirm it’s not because of Miles.”

She adds, “My breakup of however many years with the man I love so much has nothing to do with Miles, he’s been a good friend.”

Maeva, though, does not seem convinced.

“I mean, come on!” she says. “I think he has been over-friendly with you and I think we all know that, let’s just face it.”

She continues: “And maybe you want to be blind because you don’t want to admit something, and I don’t know what is it.

“Because you’ve been probably in this complicated situation with Rez and everything. And of course you don’t want to look like the bad person, that you’re doing something wrong and everything, but he’s acting a little bit more than just a friend.

Ruby then says: “I mean I’m not really seeing it like that but…” before Maeva cuts in again and tells her, “since day one, he fancied you.”

After Ruby claims that she doesn’t think she’s done anything wrong, Maeva continues, “I’m not the police here, I’m just asking questions because I do deep down think that you like him.”

But Ruby reiterates that she didn’t break up with Reza because of Miles and adds, “I just feel like maybe we should just change the subject” to which Maeva reluctantly agrees.

It seems like this argument isn’t quite settled just yet though…