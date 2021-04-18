Exclusive – Made in Chelsea first-look sees Ruby and Miles discuss her relationship with Reza

The Made in Chelsea cast‘s on-off couple Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Ruby Adler could be on the rocks, an episode four teaser clip shows.

In RadioTimes.com‘s exclusive first-look, Ruby even accidentally refers to the relationship in the past tense, potentially spelling an imminent break-up.

In the two-minute clip, Ruby has a heart-to-heart with co-stars Miles Nazaire and Sophie “Habbs” Habboo, revealing she and Reza slept in separate beds the previous night.

Talking to the pair, she said she slept in the spare room following a heated and “really intense” conversation.

The cracks have been showing for the couple ever since Miles (who has set his heart on Ruby) pointed out that Ruby doesn’t feature on Reza’s Instagram account anymore.

In the clip, Habbs leaves Ruby and Miles to talk one-on-one, getting up to grab a coffee while Miles further questions Ruby about the argument she had with Reza.

She reveals that, since arriving at the cast’s rented mansion in the Cotswolds (where they decamped to during lockdown), she’s begun to pick up on more romantic issues, particularly since everyone seems to have an opinion on her relationship.

“My comments haven’t helped that… I wasn’t trying to like, cause a problem,” Miles says, laughing.

However, Ruby denies that Miles was at fault, before reflecting on the time she and Reza have been together.

“I don’t wanna use the words ‘waste of my time’ because we have an amazing relationship and I’ll always look back at like, our years, as great memories – not that it’s in the past,” she says, correcting herself.

“Seems like you’re talking about, ‘It’s the end,'” Miles notes.

Could Ruby and Reza be nearing the end of their years-long relationship?

