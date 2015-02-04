The loveable lass from Dagenham landed a 13.5 meter jump, but was outdone by Made In Chelsea's Louise Thompson and fitness expert Chloe Madeley who leapt 16 meters apiece, olympian Louise Hazel who jumped 15 meters and Jackass star Steve-O who clocked up an impressive 17 meters.

Solomon wasn't fussed to be voted out, laughing along as the others overtook her score. She'll miss out on the rest of the competition now that the subs' bench is full. But a seemingly gooey-eyed Steve-O insisted that just meant she'd have more free time to hang out.

Elsewhere, things continued to be frosty with Lady Victoria Hervey, who earned criticism for the coaches for refusing to listen. Joey Essex celebrated the fact that he hadn't been beaten by a girl and last night's casualties Louie Spence and Jodie Kidd wore black to mourn their early exit.

JLS's JB Gill was also revealed as having had a fall on the ski jump in training, but is on his feet ready for tomorrow night's challenge: the bobsleigh.

The Jump continues tomorrow night at 8:00pm on Channel 4