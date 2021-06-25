Love Island’s Hugo Hammond “apprehensive” about heading into the villa as he details relationship history

This year’s Love Island 2021 contestant Hugo Hammond has revealed that he’s a “bit apprehensive” about going into the villa – and that he can’t rule out the possibility of “sex on camera”.

Hammond, who is Love Island’s first ever disabled contestant, told RadioTimes.com and other press that he plans to take each day as it comes.

“I wouldn’t say I’m nervous about anything. Really, I’d say maybe I’m a little bit apprehensive. Obviously, this is a very new experience for anyone, as well as me. So yeah, I’m very much looking forward to just taking every day as it comes and absolutely loving it. I feel very lucky to have this opportunity. So yeah, [I’m] buzzing, can’t wait to get in there,” he said.

Hammond also detailed his relationship history, explaining that he’s a “relationship person” looking for “love”.

“My past relationship was… just over two years long,” he said. “I’ve had a couple other relationships in my past but not as serious. I went to university and I had a load of fun there. I’d very much say I’m a relationship person with, you know, sort of bits and bobs in between! But yeah, you know, I’m very much looking forward to getting in the villa, and hopefully finding some love. And yeah, and seeing where that takes me.”

The PE teacher (cast as one of the original Love Island 2021 contestants) also revealed that he has frequently been asked whether or not he’d rule out having sex on camera inside the Love Island villa.

“I guess the question that’s asked a lot is, ‘Will you have sex on camera on TV?’ And it’s something I’ve thought about, but again, I’m not going to say ‘yes’, I’m not going to say ‘no’, because I don’t know who I’m going to meet. I don’t know if I’m going to have that connection with anyone on there,” he said.

He continued: “You know, I’m not going to force anything. I’m just going out there to have a good time, hopefully meet someone that I really get along with and I can be myself around, and then go from there. So I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”

And when it comes to turn-offs, Hammond revealed he’s not interested in fellow contestants who have had cosmetic procedures or plastic surgery.

“Fake as well [is a turn-off]. I guess I’m not too keen on – whether that be physically and personality wise. So yeah, I say that’s [a] turn off,” he said, before confirming that by ‘physically fake’ he meant women who have had cosmetic procedures.

