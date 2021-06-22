Love Island villa’s secret door revealed: “If you see someone coming out, there’s probably drama ahead”
Former contestant Laura Anderson has revealed there's a "sneaky exit door" in the villa's larder.
Ahead of the Love Island 2021 launch, former contestant Laura Anderson has revealed that there’s a “sneaky exit door” in the show’s villa which allows islanders to speak to producers.
The series four runner-up told Closer (via The Mirror) about the villa’s secret feature that’s never referred to on-camera, saying there’s a two-way larder in the kitchen which acts as a door for producers to pull islanders for secret chats.
“If you see someone coming out of ‘the larder’, there’s probably drama ahead!” she said.
As for other behind-the-scenes facts, the 32-year-old added that the villa’s big wooden front door is actually left open all night and that the islanders aren’t filmed at lunchtime as that’s when the camera operators get a break.
During the shooting break, new couples and islanders who are arguing are split up from the rest of the group to ensure the cameras don’t miss any of the action, she revealed.
Anderson also said the contestants are given four half-days off over the eight-week filming period, during which the boys and girls are split up.
“One group would go to the holding villa where we’d take off our mics and laze around the pool with our chaperones,” she said, adding that they would be treated to “amazing” takeaways.
Former air hostess Anderson finished in second place on the 2018 series of Love Island with Paul Knops, before Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were crowned the season’s winners.
ITV recently announced the full Love Island 2021 contestants, who’ll be entering the reality show villa on next Monday.