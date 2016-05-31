You wouldn't think a new series of Love Island would hold many major surprises for dedicated viewers. Yes, couples will jump into bed together from the word go. Yes, the Islanders will immediately go behind each others’ backs to plot and scheme. And, yes, there will be ‘pieing’* galore – after all, everyone can’t love everyone, can they (although some of the contestants do try).

*That's rejection, in case you've not been keeping up

But it was the exact nature of the pieing in Monday night’s opening episode that confounded many viewers – male and female alike, when it came to the initial pairing-up round of the sun-soaked dating show, they just couldn’t understand why none of the men wanted to choose Malin as their partner…

I mean, she was a perfect 10, right?

Of course, someone always has to turn it up to 11...

Meet Love Island's Malin Andersson

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 tonight, Tuesday 31st May

