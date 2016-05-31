Love Island viewers couldn't believe 'perfect 10' Malin kept getting rejected
The surprise 'pies' were the talk of Twitter as a new series of the sun-drenched ITV2 dating show kicked off
You wouldn't think a new series of Love Island would hold many major surprises for dedicated viewers. Yes, couples will jump into bed together from the word go. Yes, the Islanders will immediately go behind each others’ backs to plot and scheme. And, yes, there will be ‘pieing’* galore – after all, everyone can’t love everyone, can they (although some of the contestants do try).
*That's rejection, in case you've not been keeping up
But it was the exact nature of the pieing in Monday night’s opening episode that confounded many viewers – male and female alike, when it came to the initial pairing-up round of the sun-soaked dating show, they just couldn’t understand why none of the men wanted to choose Malin as their partner…
I mean, she was a perfect 10, right?
Of course, someone always has to turn it up to 11...
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 tonight, Tuesday 31st May