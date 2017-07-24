Hef’s appearance on the ITV2 reality show, coincidently a week after parliament closed for holiday, came as all the Islander’s parents were invited into the villa to meet contestants (“#parentalguidance #meettheinlaws”).

And although he was mainly there to give his blessing to Amber and Kem’s relationship, the many and not the few viewers were captivated by the similarity…

Amber's dad is Jeremy Corbyn #loveisland — thiago thomé. (@Kw4me) July 23, 2017

Unfortunately Hef/Jeremy probably won't appear in tonight's finale, but you never know, Theresa May's hiking holiday could take a detour past the Villa's valley. Keep your eyes peeled.

The final of Love Island is on tonight at 9pm