While Amy and Amber have remained loyal in Casa Amor, the same can’t be said for Curtis and Michael, who have been cracking on with Jourdan and Joanna.

The first look teaser trailer for tonight’s episode sees Curtis tell an otherwise uninterested Jourdan that he would choose her over Amy, leaving Jourdan to question whether he’d be making the right decision.

"I actually don't even feel bad," he told Tommy later.

Meanwhile, a totally smitten Amy says she feels she's actually in love with Curtis, confiding her feelings to Molly-Mae.

"Before I left the Villa, I had started to have an inkling that I might love Curtis," she confesses. "He’s my absolute favourite person and I thought I loved him before I came away but then I thought, I don’t actually know what love is. Do I just really like him? How do you know when it crosses over into love? Being here and not being able to contact him, not being able to see him has been so gut wrenching for me. I’m like, this is love, 100 per cent. I never thought it would happen to me.

She continues, "He’s my half boyfriend and my best friend rolled into one. I don’t think I’m going to tell him though, I’m happy with my little secret that I know I love him.”

Elsewhere, a flirtatious Michael asks Joanna, “If I went in to kiss you now, would you stop me?”

When she coyly replies she “probably wouldn’t”, Michael leans in and kisses her – as an open-mouthed Anton looks on.

Over in Casa Amor, both Amy and Amber admitted they were “worried” about their relationships in the villa.

Reaction from fans over Michael and Curtis’s action has been almost universally negative, with viewers taking to Twitter to slam the pair.

Casa Amor has famously put relationships to the test and is often one of the most talked-about elements of Love Island in more recent series.

The second villa almost split eventual series three winners Kem and Amber up when they both chose to recouple while away from each other.

Elsewhere, Dani was left in tears after her boyfriend Jack was reunited with his ex-girlfriend Ellie over in Casa Amor.

However, it remains to be seen whether Michael and Curtis will choose to recouple with the new girls – and what that would mean for the main villa.

In series three, anyone who remained single after Casa Amor was dumped, which saw Dom Lever leave the show after he failed to couple up with anyone.

However, in series four, any original islanders left single got to remain in the villa, and watch their ex-partner crack on with someone else (as Wes and Georgia did when their partners strayed).

Could Amber and Amy now be in danger of being dumped from the show entirely?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.