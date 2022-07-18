What happened in Love Island episode 42 last night? Full recap

But it was Luca Bish’s reaction to Billy Brown flirting with Gemma Owen, and Davide Sanclimenti’s disgust at Friday’s video of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and George Tasker, that really shocked.

What happened in Love Island episode 42 last night?

Love Island 2022 Movie Night ITV

Movie Night resumed on Love Island, with more clips from the Love Island 2022 line-up’s time in the villa.

Tasha Ghouri was the lead star of one particular clip, which showed her gushing about Jay Younger, flirting with Charlie Radnedge in the hot tub, and locking lips with Billy over in the Casa Amor villa.

Davide was up next as a video montage of him was played, in which he enjoyed kisses with Mollie Salmon and Coco during Casa Amor. This was followed by Andrew’s CA moments, with him and Coco kissing in pretty much every location in the villa.

It was now Dami’s time to shine, as a clip revealed him kissing Summer on multiple occasions and asking her and Chyna for a three-way kiss, causing Indiyah to threaten that she’d "deal" with him later.

Lastly, a clip was played of Billy flirting with Gemma, causing Luca to get very angry as he warned that he wouldn’t go anywhere near her that night, and asked for the show to send in a bombshell so he could crack on with her – yikes.

After the Movie Night, the islanders dispersed.

Away from the drama, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard chatted on a day bed before sharing their very first kiss.

Adam and Paige shared their first kiss ITV

But it wasn’t hugs and kisses for the rest of the islanders, as Luca pulled the boys for a chat to ask Billy about the clip with Gemma.

Billy admitted that they were flirting and that he’d only done it because he wasn’t sure about Gemma’s intentions and thought he could have a chance.

Later on, Luca rowed with Gemma over this, as she maintained that she didn’t do anything wrong.

Over on a day bed, Dami and Indiyah talked about the clip of him. She admitted that she wasn’t happy and he decided to call Summer over. Summer said that she felt Dami had given her hope that there was a chance for them, at which point he told her to shut up and called her "fake", causing her to storm off.

Despite still being upset with Dami, Indiyah hugged it out with him and it looked like all could be forgotten. Not for Davide and Ekin, though...

While she insisted that nothing happened between her and George, he continued to call her a liar. Could this be it for Ekinde?

