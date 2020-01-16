The award for hardest worker goes to Nas Majeed, who pulled partner Siannise Fudge for a chat on the day beds – to absolutely no avail.

As painful as it was for us to watch, spare a thought for Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, who said he cringed when he saw the footage.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he explained: “It is embarrassing isn’t it? To watch someone try and flirt with someone who doesn’t fancy them. There’s nothing worse when your mate is trying to pull someone who is clearly not interested.”

It only got worse for Nas, after Siannise had to explain quite clearly to him that she was not interested in him in a romantic way.

But despite this minor setback, Stirling believes Nas is his favourite in the show – so far.

“Bless his cotton socks, he’s a very lovely lad,” he added. “Will a lady come in who thinks he’s a nice boy? Can’t be hard to find, he’s a handsome lad! He’s a builder, he’s practical, he’d be helpful round the house. There’s lots of positives on the Nas front. I am Team Nas.”

We’re getting a double-helping of our favourite narrator from now on, with the comedian, 31, also hosting the fourth series of Iain Stirling’s CelebAbilty straight after Love Island.

“It seems to legally have to be on after Love Island,” he joked.

“I’m pumped. We’ve just gone more light-hearted and daft than we were in previous years. I’m not really more of a shock person. I’m more of a dumb, silly person, and that’s what we’ve done with the show.”

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns tonight at 10.05pm on ITV2.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.