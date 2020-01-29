In the preview clip, the 24-year-old can be seen cracking on with not one, but two islanders.

At the end of last night’s episode, viewers were teased with a clip from tonight showing the former police officer chatting up Sophie Piper.

And in the latest video, Mike can be seen fully working his magic, as he tells the 21-year-old: “I’m not going to close my mind to any possibilities.”

Sophie is later seen in the Beach Hut, telling the camera: “I was like ‘woah’. I didn’t even know what to say to him because it’s just unexpected.”

But Mike’s flirting doesn’t stop there, as he moves on to Jess Gale, who he was previously coupled up with.

As they chill by the pool, Mike tells her: “You and Mr Luke looking all cosy.”

Jess then asks: “Do we look cosy?” to which Mike responds: “You do look cute, but you know what it feels like I’ve just almost come back in brand new getting to know people again.”

The camera then switches to Leanne, who is lounging on a cabana with Sophie nearby.

Love Island's Mike and Sophie ©ITV

And it’s safe to say she’s not enjoying her view, as she tells Sophie: “Why have they gone right there? The villa is so big by the way.”

Completely unaware of Leanne’s comments, Mike continues his chat with Jess and reveals that he’s still interested in her.

He says: “I feel like we have a good connection already and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to explore that a bit further.”

Later in the clip, Luke Mabbott receives a text, which shakes everyone up.

He announces that there’ll be a recoupling, in which the boys will pick and the girl not chosen will go home.

What a difference a day makes…

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm