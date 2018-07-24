And just in case she wasn’t clear enough, Dani added: “I ain't f**king talking to her."

Then, as new couple Sam and Ellie sat down with the rest of the islanders, Dani whispered to Jack: "I'm not clapping them either!"

Where did this (apparently) uncharacteristic moment of fury come from? Viewers are blaming it on her genes…

Good luck, Ellie. You're going to need it...

Advertisement

Love Island is on tonight at the later time of 9:30pm on ITV2